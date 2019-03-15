This ambivalent (to put it mildly) relation to immigrant beginnings in a president whose policies have hardly favored immigration continues in two of his marriages. As is well known, Ivanna is Czech and Melania Slovenian. As is also well known, they are denizens of the high life, high fashion, high living. They came here to make it; nothing wrong with that. Their marriages were part of the climb. His project with both has been to turn them into superstars. Ivanna became a businesswoman superstar on almost equal footing. Melania’s undeniable glamour, married with her somewhat mysterious EB-1 “genius” visa, filled the bill, and her frequent unhappy appearance suggests she’s trying hard.