A mechanic named Mauricio Babilonia is always being followed around by yellow butterflies. What do they mean? We never find out, exactly, but we know Mauricio is loved obsessively by a young woman named Meme; could this cloud of butterflies somehow relate to the way she sees this blunt, solemn man? There’s also Melquíades, a kind of magic man who, as it turns out, correctly predicts everything that happens — “we don’t get to see this until the end of the book, true,” Dolph says, “but it happens and we have to accept it.” There are also plagues of things like insomnia and forgetting. Magic realism keeps us asking: What’s true? What’s imagined?