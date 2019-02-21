“We tell stories to live,” says Tracker, the indefatigable narrator, who tells a lot of stories but doesn’t let many people live. Thrown out of the house as a teenager, Tracker casts off everything that reminds him of his father — including all clothing. “The lion needs no robe and neither does the cobra,” Tracker announces. He quickly makes a name for himself as a kind of medieval private investigator. “It has been said that I have a nose,” he admits, but it’s more like a superpower: the ability to track people by their scent over hundreds of miles.