Adèle joins several grand French traditions. Its clean, affectless prose may recall Camus. (A gifted stylist, Slimani can pack a sneaky wallop when she wants.) Where Camus finds meaning in friendship or the fight against evil, however, there’s no such thing here. The serially sexual heroine recalls, superficially only, figures such as Emmanuelle and O. But where they are at least sometimes emotionally invested in their intimate lives, the sex here means nothing before or after. Bored stiff, alienated, Adèle is a poster woman for ennui and anomie. Her husband rightly says: “You know, you’re just as ordinary as we are, Adèle.” Yet in other literary hands, bored and alienated ordinary people are more interesting.