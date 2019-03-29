More certain is this: On March 24, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti turned 100, and here we have Little Boy. Ferlinghetti has quite a place in American literary history. He cofounded the bookstore City Lights in San Francisco, a little store that has changed the course of both poetry and bookstores. For it was also a press, and in 1956, it published Allen Ginsberg’s Howl and Other Poems, the opening salvo of the Beat Generation. That led to Ferlinghetti’s arrest, charges of indecency, and a landmark First Amendment trial that Ferlinghetti won. City Lights also published Ferlinghetti’s own wildly popular A Coney Island of the Mind, one of the few American poetry collections to sell more than a million copies. (Another one by now is Howl, which still sits next to the cash register at City Lights. When you go there, pick up a copy.)