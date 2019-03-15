In a House of Lies finds Rebus getting involved with a case handled by Detective Inspector Siobhan Clarke, his old colleague and one of the few people he trusts. The skeletal remains of private detective Stuart Bloom have just been discovered in a remote wood. Bloom went missing in 2008, and it appears the body was moved at least once. Bloom’s ankles were shackled with police-issue handcuffs, suggesting police corruption. Bloom was a tenacious private investigator with a number of police enemies. That he also happened to be gay may indicate homophobic factors.