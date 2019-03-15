So far, most of this makes a certain kind of sense, or at least enough sense to nervously ignore the nonsensical asides, obscure references, and non sequiturs. But once Harriet’s sleeping beauty wakes up in the hospital and begs her mother to reveal the secret of their family’s past, the dimensions of this novel start to bend in surreal ways. The narrator explains that Harriet has "the kind of past that makes the present dubious. Talking or thinking about ‘there’ lends ‘here’ a hallucinatory quality that she could frankly do without. Pull the thread too hard and both skeins unravel simultaneously."