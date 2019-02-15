Chapters alternate between God’s cosmic strolls through the great galactic ballet, admittedly loafing about as though He were a tourist, and chapters devoted to His relationship to His creations in general and humans (and Daphne) in particular. There are passages devoted to the relationship between God and Man (whom He created without thought or architectural plan, humans simply springing forth like all of His other creations), the role of science and organized religion (He is unhappy with both), polluters and environmentalists. He also has a bone to pick with meat-eaters, as well as with vegetarians and followers of His “self-proclaimed … hippie son … going around proselytizing barefoot or pronouncing shamanic catchphrases, as often as not false.” He has a problem with gloomy churches, with people of faith who believe in heaven (“imbeciles”), as well as atheists and, especially, agnostics (He’d like to appear before them, in full robe and beard, snarling, “Somebody looking for me?”).