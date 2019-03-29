Victoria Riskin tells us that, for all that her mother owed to King Kong, Ann Darrow was not her favorite role. That was Mitzi in The Wedding March (1928), one of the extravaganzas that sank Erich von Stroheim’s directing career. Stroheim envisioned the film, his ultimate attempt to conjure up the glorious Vienna of his youth, as an eight-hour epic to be shown in two parts on successive nights, and he labored over it with an almost crazed perfectionism. Before releasing The Wedding March, the studio cut it by two-thirds, and the surviving version is even shorter. Even so, Victoria Riskin says it’s her favorite of her mother’s films, too, because it showcases “her beauty and innocence encircled by filmmaking elegance from a time gone by.”