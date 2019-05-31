Meanwhile, aboard the Chawla in some unspecified time in the future, Nedda and her colleagues are living the spaceship life, which Swyler has imagined in detail. As their bodies are monitored by medics on Earth, a futuristic “printer” spits out antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and other drugs they prescribe. Though put to sleep for weeks at a time to prolong their endurance of shipboard conditions, the space travellers all are going blind due to the lack of gravity. When something goes seriously wrong, Nedda has to try to fix it while she can still see. Her experience back in Easter will be crucial.