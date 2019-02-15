Once she recovers, the woman found alive in the cemetery — “without the expected underclothes” — claims to be the inventor of candlepin bowling. This seems unlikely, but she’s a woman who brooks no opposition. Her name is Bertha Truitt, and with her large breasts and babylike smile, she confounds people. Two months after her alarming appearance, she has built a six-lane bowling alley and captured the town’s imagination. “She was the oddest combination of the future and the past anyone had ever met,” the narrator says. Where did she come from? Does she have any relatives? Is it possible, as some suspect, that Bertha fell from the sky or that she’s a time traveler or the Salford Devil that’s been stalking the fens?