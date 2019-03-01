The first in the series, The Power of the Dog (2005), began with an account of 1975’s Operation Condor, a joint Mexican/American attempt to combat heroin abuse by burning and poisoning the poppy fields of Sinaloa, Mexico. Like much that would follow, that operation had huge, largely unintended consequences, clearing the way for a new crop of drugs that would, in time, flood the streets of the United States with crack cocaine. The subsequent narrative encompasses 25 years of violence and upheaval. Two primary antagonists emerge: Art Keller, an obsessive DEA agent; and Adán Barrera, a central figure in a family-run drug cartel. Two incidents — the murder of Keller’s partner and friend, Ernie Hidalgo, and the slaughter of 19 innocents in a Mexican village — cement Keller’s loathing of Barrera. Keller’s desire for revenge will evolve into an obsession that seeps into every aspect of his life.