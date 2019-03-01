Other people climb on board. Squabbles break out, alliances are tested, acting careers are broken and made. And as the characters wander from Portofino to Rome and Venice — eating and flirting and getting drunk and getting sunburned — the book becomes, by its own inclination, a seriocomic picaresque. Narrative tension may flag at times, but some zesty real-life figure is always rushing forth to distract us: Paul Bowles to get high, Anna Magnani to make lunch, Truman Capote to toss another bon mot on the fire. (“Italian men prefer their wives fat and their mistresses fatter.” “Obscurity is a disease soon cured by mediocrity.”) The most surprising figure is the now-obscure John Horne Burns, a briefly lionized postwar American author whom we find spiraling into alcoholic decline.