None is really the person whose role he or she is acting; each must set off in search of the authentic. “There’ve been so many paths in my life,” Jules says, “so many possibilities of being someone else. ... What would be the immutable part of you? The bit that would stay the same in every life, no matter what course it took.” He’s talking to Alva, one of the book’s unforgettable creations. She, too, has sustained a permanent wound, the loss of a sister, and it pitches her into some hurtful choices. But she is also the great friend of Jules’ life, the very person his father has told him to find. In a story within the story that really constitutes a separate novella, we track these two over more than 30 years, from the 1980s to about the present.