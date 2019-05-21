After taking flak for its largely white cast of winners in 2017, Theatre Philadelphia’s Barrymore Awards — the local Tony Awards equivalent — has soul-searched for ways to diversify.
They started making inroads last June when the Barrymores eliminated “best actor" and “best actress” distinctions. The 2018 nominations and awards in acting categories went to two performers — two “outstanding leading performance in a musical” awards, two for “outstanding leading performance in a play,” two for “outstanding supporting performance” — and so on, with gender removed from the equation.
Now the organizers are partnering with the national Parent Artist Advocacy League for the Performing Arts (PAAL), based in Philadelphia, to cover babysitting for some awards nominators in hopes of diversifying their ranks and also diversifying the plays and the artists who get nominated.
Fundraising is now underway for the Barrymore Awards Childcare Fund, a pool of money that individuals can then apply for to help cover childcare while they are out scouting theatrical performances for Barrymore prospects.
Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director Leigh Goldenberg said the thought is that some untapped groups of would-be Barrymore nominators and judges — women, single parents, and people of color, among others — might be “self-selecting themselves out” of participating “because it costs them money.”
With babysitting covered, “they can still volunteer their time but not have to pay out of pocket,” she said.
A broader pool of nominators should then broaden the sorts of performances that get nominated, she said. “By diversifying among the folks who are adjudicating the work, I expect that we’ll also diversify the work that gets recognized.”
For the 2019-20 theater season, about 75 nominators will see 12 to 15 plays apiece and evaluate the various elements in those shows (acting, lighting, set design, costumes, directing, best play, musical, etc.) that might be Barrymore-worthy.
Their evaluations will then filter up to 28 judges, who will see 25 to 60 plays apiece, consult the nominators’ reports, and make the choices for who gets nominated.
Donations for the childcare fund are being accepted online at fundraising.fracturedatlas.org. The goal is to raise $1,500 for the upcoming season and to have funds available for showgoers by the start of the season, beginning July 1.
Separately, all Barrymore Awards judges for the 2019-20 season will receive a $200 stipend, funded by an anonymous donor, Goldenberg said.