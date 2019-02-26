View this post on Instagram

Spring Series is only 3 weeks away! Join us at The Wilma Theater Mar. 6-17 to catch Lil Buck's east coast premiere of Express, combining the styles of contemporary ballet and Memphis jookin. You don't want to miss this, so get your tickets today! #balletx #bxspringseries2019 #lilbuck #memphisjookin #contemporaryballet #express Performance footage courtesy of Nel Shelby and Vail Dance Festival