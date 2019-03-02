The movement in the first act of Lazarus is primarily slow pedestrian movements. It is set to a score produced by Darrin Ross that includes songs by the likes of Nina Simone and Odetta, as well as a good amount of spoken text. We also hear heartbeats, rattling coughs, dogs barking, and gun shots. Group scenes portray struggles and deaths. It is unclear whether this is Ailey’s attempts to make it in the world or time closer to his death.