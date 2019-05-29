Tim Weiner, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, got it right the year I arrived, 1988, when he thanked former editor Gene Roberts for running the place like some Zen university and not a frozen TV-dinner factory. The Inquirer had big ambitions, dispatching staffers across the globe to document a day in the life of AIDS – and then weaving what they’d found into the next day’s paper. But it didn’t take itself too seriously.