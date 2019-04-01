Dear Reader,
The independent, investigative journalism of The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News takes a lot of time, money, resources, and hard work to produce. We do it because we love our region, because we believe our work matters, and because our readers demand and deserve fact-based journalism of the highest quality. What was once literally just a “newspaper” is now a multi-platform news report — in print, digital, voice, video and more — delivered every day, at all hours.
Effective today, the Monday-through-Saturday newsstand price of The Inquirer and the Daily News, including Daily News Weekend, will increase to $2.95. The newsstand price of the Sunday Inquirer will increase to $4.95. The increases do not affect home-delivery subscriptions. These changes reflect our response to market conditions, the pricing of other newspapers of similar size, and our unwavering commitment to superior public-service journalism.
We understand that this is a bold action, but we are taking it so we may continue to be your storyteller, tour guide, and watchdog. The core purpose of our organization — to serve the people of the Philadelphia region — continues to drive the work we do. Our work is vital to our community and democracy, but it is also very costly to create outstanding journalism 365 days a year.
In the last few months, our newsroom has produced journalism that led to significant change, from City Hall to our public schools. We are producing more investigative projects, and each requires a significant investment. Along with the diversity and depth of our ongoing coverage, in the coming months we will launch Spotlight PA, a much-needed joint investigative news team with 12 full-time journalists based in Harrisburg to investigate and report on issues of statewide importance. Now more than ever, this kind of deeply reported journalism holding the powerful accountable is absolutely necessary. In addition, The UpSide, a new weekly section dedicated to positive, feel-good stories about our community, launches Sunday, April 7.
To read some of 2018’s landmark stories in full and learn more about what's coming to The Inquirer and Daily News in 2019, visit philly.com/inquirer2019.
Please note that subscriptions to The Inquirer and the Daily News are available at a lower rate than buying single-copy newsstand issues, and can be started by calling 844-800-1776 or visiting Inquirer.com/joinus.
We thank you sincerely for your continued support, and vow to continue to provide the most extensive local and national news coverage from the region’s largest newsroom staff.
Sincerely,
Terry Egger