The award is given to the Pennsylvania news organization with the most first-, second-, and honorable-mention wins in each division of the annual Keystone Press Awards, announced Friday. The Inquirer received 38 Keystones, 16 of which were for first-place work in the Division I category for multi-day publications with more than 75,000 print circulation. It is the third consecutive year The Inquirer has won the Sweepstakes Award for Division I.