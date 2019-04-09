Frank A. Blethen Award for Local Accountability Reporting, part of the 2019 NLA Awards presented by the American Society of News Editors and Associated Press Managing Editors. “The Inquirer used every tool in the toolbox to craft these compelling stories that sparked a public dialogue and led the community to demand safe and healthy schools," judges wrote of Toxic City: Sick Schools. "The reporting was tenacious and creative, and put its focus where it needed to be — on the kids who were forced to go to school in these conditions.”