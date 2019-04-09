Toxic City: Sick Schools, a three-part Philadelphia Inquirer investigative series, has won a top national award from journalism group Investigative Reporters and Editors. The $5,000 Gannett Award for Innovation in Watchdog Journalism will be presented to The Inquirer at IRE’s June conference in Houston.
“We selected Toxic City: Sick Schools for its innovative data collection effort, superb storytelling, and extensive impact,” judges wrote in their citation of Inquirer journalists Wendy Ruderman, Barbara Laker, Dylan Purcell, Jessica Griffin, Garland Potts, and James Neff. “Reporters recruited and trained school staffers to test schools for lead in water, lead paint, mold, silica, and asbestos in areas where reporters were not allowed to go. If accredited labs returned truly alarming test results, journalists notified the school district of the hazards, even though publication was months away.”
The IRE win is the latest recognition for Toxic City: Sick Schools, which has been the recipient of several national and state awards this year, including:
Frank A. Blethen Award for Local Accountability Reporting, part of the 2019 NLA Awards presented by the American Society of News Editors and Associated Press Managing Editors. “The Inquirer used every tool in the toolbox to craft these compelling stories that sparked a public dialogue and led the community to demand safe and healthy schools," judges wrote of Toxic City: Sick Schools. "The reporting was tenacious and creative, and put its focus where it needed to be — on the kids who were forced to go to school in these conditions.”
2019 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting (finalist), presented by the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. The Goldsmith awards recognize investigative journalism that promotes more effective and ethical conduct of government or the practice of politics.
2019 Philip Meyer Award (second place), presented by IRE. Judges said: “'Toxic City: Sick Schools’ demonstrates how scientific testing, when designed properly, can lead to unique and powerful investigations."
2019 Selden Ring Award for Investigative Reporting (finalist), presented by the USC Annenberg School of Journalism. Judges said: “The Philadelphia Inquirer ... used innovative reporting techniques, rigorous scientific methods, and compelling personal stories to show in disturbing detail how thousands of students in Philadelphia schools were exposed to environmental hazards such as asbestos and lead. The project forced school officials to institute reforms, direct more money to clean-up efforts and even to raze the worst offender.”
2019 Keystone Press Awards, presented by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. First place in Investigative Reporting in the Division I category: multi-day publications with circulation of more than 75,000.
Toxic City uncovered the ongoing struggle to protect Philadelphia’s children, many poor and minority, from environmental harm. Over the course of two years, reporters examined lead paint in old homes, contaminated soil in once-industrial neighborhoods, and unhealthy conditions in public schools that made children sick.
Numerous follow-up stories detailed the results of the reporting. Among the reforms:
Four new protective laws; 770 landlords fined; $15.7 million in emergency school repair funds; more than 700 visits by health inspectors at addresses in neighborhoods with high rates of childhood lead poisoning; $900,000 in additional city money to protect kids from lead paint in their homes; nearly 10 acres of lead-contaminated land slated for cleanup in the city’s “river ward” neighborhoods; and 3,400 children learning in eight newly repaired lead-safe schools, with 38 more to be cleaned of lead paint in coming months.
The series was supported by funding from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism, and the Dennis A. Hunt Fund for Health Journalism.