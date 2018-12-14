The national fascination with a White Christmas is wonderfully irrational, given that for a variety of reasons, the odds are very much against a snow cover on Dec. 25 for an overwhelming majority of Americans.
Nevertheless, around this time every year, that evergreen question becomes ever-more popular: Are we going to have a White Christmas?
So are we?
By now anyone familiar with the fallibility of computer models and the humans who interpret them shouldn’t trust any forecast for a week away.
Still, the early indications are that inhabitants in the Philadelphia region won’t be dashing through the snow on Dec. 25, some of the storm buzz circulating last week notwithstanding.
More likely it will be wetter than whiter; storm traffic remains frisky, but meteorologists say cold air could be stuck nearer the North Pole for a while.
“You do have an active southern storm track,” AccuWeather Inc. meteorologist Max Vido said this week. “The thing I’m not seeing right now is that fresh injection of cold air before Christmas.”
Snow next week isn’t entirely out of the question, but aside from shorter-term patterns, we have a few macro issues going against us;
--The Atlantic Ocean. Most major snowstorms around here are produced by coastal storms that generate strong winds from the east off the Atlantic. In December, sea-surface temperatures are in the 40s.
--Climatology. Then we have climatology. 'Tis isn’t the snow season yet; that’s later in January. It takes awhile for the Northern Hemisphere to get the message that the sun reaches a low point at the solstice.
--Liquidity. In December, historically 90 percent of all precipitation that has fallen upon Philly in December has been rain. On average, measurable snow has fallen on a measly 0.6 days during the entire month.
Odds are against snow all along the Northeast population corridor around Christmas, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. (And, yes, it won’t be happening in Southern California or Florida. So no sledding for about 50 million people.)
So why the obsession with a White Christmas, not a technical term, but which the government very unofficially defines as an inch or more of snow depth on Dec. 25?
Retailers have done nothing to discourage the association, but the roots of the concept are far deeper than price scanners.
Writer Washington Irving is credited with popularizing the image of Santa Claus, who, of course, needed a sleigh in his 1809 satirical book History of New-York.
Then, in 1823, along came “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” more popularly known as “The Night Before Christmas,” a poem attributed to Clement Moore that further cemented the Irving’s image of Santa Claus.
And you likely have seen a film or video version of it, but we would recommend actually reading Charles Dickens' wonderful A Christmas Carol, in which snow adds more than a dash of atmosphere.
Interestingly, and perhaps not coincidentally, Irving, Moore and Dickens were writing during the twilight of the Little Ice Age, when Europe and eastern North America were colder than they are today.
In more modern times, of course, Irving Berlin flash-froze the concept with the song “White Christmas,” popularized by Bing Crosby, first performed in the movie Holiday Inn and later the feature song in film of the same name.
Wisely, the song opens with “I’m dreaming, ... ” and makes no mention of potential holiday travel disruptions.
It has happened that conditions have conspired to whiten the ground and rooftops for Christmas, as was the case back in 1966 when a foot of snow fell upon the region on Dec. 24 into early Christmas morning.
As in most cases, however, in all likelihood most Americans will have to settle for “dreaming” this year.
By the way, it probably won’t be snowing in Bethlehem in the Holy Land, either.