The National Weather Service has placed the entire Philadelphia region under a flood watch, forecasting up to 2.5 inches of rain to fall Thursday night into Friday, the first day of winter.
“Given the recent heavy rain and how saturated the ground is, this amount of rain will result in flooding of roadways and areas of poor drainage, as well as the potential for significant river flooding,” the weather service said.
The watch covers the 24-hour period starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. Winter begins at 5:23 p.m. Friday.
Along with the flood watch, a gale watch is in effect at the Shore for high winds with gusts of up to 45 mph and seas of seven to 10 feet.
The cause is an expected convergence of an area of low pressure slowly drifting across the southeast states with a surface trough extending northward along the East Coast.
The rain is forecast as 2018 is about to go down in the record books as one of the wettest on record for the Philadelphia area, with measurable rain reported an average of four out of 10 days so far this year.
In the meantime, it will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 43 degrees.
The weather system bringing the rain also will bring warmer temperatures, with a high of 52 Thursday and 61 on Friday.
Once the storm leaves, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the weekend and the beginning of next week, with daytime highs in the 40s and overnights at or below the freezing mark.
The Christmas Day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high around 42 degrees.