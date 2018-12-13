The vertical screen that the public can use is small — somewhat larger than a smartphone screen. It’s along the narrow side of the kiosk and has numbered keys beneath it. The WiFi has a range of hundreds of feet around the kiosk, according to Intersection, though that can depend on weather conditions, and is accessible through the Link WiFi app. The home screen offers access to Google Maps, weather information, SEPTA schedules, municipal and emergency information, and events in the city. It also allows a user to make free phone calls.