As of Thursday night, SEPTA began notifying workers to allow free rides to all Transportation Security Administration personnel on all of the transit agency’s vehicles.
SEPTA staff were being told to not charge any passengers in TSA uniforms with identification, agency spokesman Andrew Busch said.
The free rides came after conversations with members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Pa.) announced the policy Thursday evening.
SEPTA’s Regional Rail offers direct service to Philadelphia International Airport, and many TSA workers rely on the railroad, along with SEPTA’s other modes of travel, to get to work. SEPTA is expected to notify all its vehicle operators and conductors to not charge TSA workers by Friday morning.