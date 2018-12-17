The transit agency has installed equipment for Positive Train Control, a system that automatically controls rail vehicles' speeds, in 282 of its locomotives and cars and on 326 miles of track, which meets the milestones the Federal Railroad Administration set for the end of the year, transit officials said. That does not mean PTC is ready to use, however. NJ Transit expects its application for an extension will be granted so the process of readying PTC can continue through 2020.