Planning the project has meant acknowledging that this portion of the highway is deeply entwined with homes along much of its length. All-night work would be a nightmare for the neighbors, so construction is generally limited from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to reduce noise complaints and may go no later than 8 p.m., officials said. Construction methods also are designed to reduce noise. New support columns are not being built on posts that require jackhammers to install. Instead, PennDot is using micropiles, which require more, smaller holes be drilled to create the support structure for the pillars, a quieter process.