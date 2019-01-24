Settle in for a night of art films with Secret Cinema, which projects 16 mm films at different locales every month. Friday’s program, held at the historic Maas Building in North Philly’s Ludlow neighborhood, includes three documentaries: 1973′s Andy Warhol, 1966′s Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, and 1967′s Art of the Sixties. — Grace Dickinson.
8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Maas Building, 1325 N. Randolph St. $9. thesecretcinema.com
Punk’s not dead, but it’s never too early to start reminiscing about its glory days. Museum of Punk hosts a free screening of 1996′s gritty cult classic at Grays Ferry bar/performance space Century. Follow a young, drug-addled Ewan McGregor as he tries to escape addiction and bad influences. — Thea Applebaum Licht
7 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Century, 1350 S. 29th St. Free. facebook.com/museumofpunk
Before the three Academy Award nominations he received for BlacKkKlansman this year, director Spike Lee had just two previous Oscar nods: best documentary feature for 1997′s 4 Little Girls and best original screenplay for this controversial classic from 1989. Cabrini professor Usame Tunagur will lead a conversation about the film, which plays out over the course of the hottest summer day in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood. Popcorn and a drink are included with a ticket.
6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr. $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. 610-527-9898. brynmawrfilm.org
The celebrated contemporary dance troupe heads to Philly with an all-female-choreographed show celebrating the 19th Amendment, which turns 200 next year. Catch one of this weekend’s three shows at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. — G.D.
8 p.m. Friday, also 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut St. $29-$78. annenbergcenter.org
Help your kiddos make their very own turtle hats before a hands-on meet-and-greet with beautiful shelled reptiles. The event welcomes families to explore the Independence Seaport Museum’s River Alive! exhibition, full of interactive stations that explore the wildlife of the Delaware River. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. $12-$17. phillyseaport.org/calendar
Bundle up and get ready to raise a glass to the season at this winter festival, featuring ice sculptures, ice-carving demos, live music, a chowder crawl, and plenty of drinks to keep you toasty. Visit one of Manayunk’s local businesses to partake in activities like a hot cocoa bar (at Canteen Works cafe) or a snowball-guessing contest (at River City Outpost co-op). The 21-plus crowd can enjoy samples from Founders Brewing Co., spiked spiced cider, and a Bailey’s “treat bar" in an ice beer garden. — G.D.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Main and Cotton Streets, pay as you go, manayunk.com/events
Learn the keys to pappardelle and fazzoletti (a.k.a. handkerchief pasta) at this workshop and BYOB dinner with Birchtree Catering. After learning how to mix and cut the dough in Birchtree’s commissary kitchen — housed in East Frankford’s former textile factory Globe Dye Works — participants will enjoy a family-style meal of oxtail ragu and sage pistachio pesto. Salad, bread, and dessert will round out the feast. — G.D.
Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Globe Dye Works, 4500 Worth St. $90. eventbrite.com/o/birchtree-catering-813199829
Have an artsy project, event, or opportunity to pitch? Sign up to share your idea at the Asian American Artist Town Hall, bringing together artists, organizers, and collaborative institutions. Enjoy food from Filipino restaurant Lalo as you discuss your goals with other creative types, including poet and We (Too) Are Philly organizer Raena Shirali, Usiloquy Dance Designs founder Shaily Dadiala, and cardistry expert Frank Sung. — G.D.
6 p.m. Monday. Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St. Free. asianartsinitiative.org
From leather wallets to onesies, flasks to stained-glass art, pottery, and more, majorly discounted items of all kinds await at Art Star this weekend. The boutique is selling “seconds” from more than 20 artists, so you’ll have plenty of deals to discover. — G.D.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, also Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Art Star, 623 N. 2nd St. Free. artstarphilly.com
Powerhouse vocalist and formidable songwriter Neko Case makes her way back through town as a headliner after opening for Ray LaMontagne at the Festival Pier last summer. Case has had a varied career, beginning when she was framed as an alt-country singer in the early ’00s. She’s recorded seven solo albums, appeared on seven more with indie-pop band The New Pornographers, and teamed up with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs on 2016’s case/lang/veirs. Her latest, Hell-On, is an often-beautiful platter of intelligent and tough-minded folk-rock that sounds like nobody else but Neko Case. Singer-guitarist Margaret Glaspy opens and is worth getting there early for. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Friday. Keswick Theatre, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside. $40. 215-572-7650. keswicktheatre.com
It’s a homecoming for Liz Longley. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter began drawing attention for her folk-pop music more than a decade ago while still a student at Downingtown West High School in Chester County. Since then, the Berklee College of Music graduate has been living up to that early promise and drawing well-deserved acclaim for her striking voice, penetrating lyrics — she has won numerous songwriting competitions — and commanding stage presence. With Jesse Ruben. — Nick Cristiano
8 p.m. Friday. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. $22. 215-222-1400
Osborne brothers John and T.J. grew up in Maryland on the Chesapeake Bay before moving to Nashville, and the rugged, bluesy country duo recorded their second album, last April’s Port Saint Joe, in the Gulf Coast of Florida town from which it takes its name. The album highlights John as a fingerpicking guitarist and T.J.’s soulful vocals. And though it’s a little too careful to touch on outlaw-country clichés — they love “Weed, Whiskey and Willie” and are hungover over because they “Drank Like Hank” — their wide-ranging songwriting skills are abundantly clear throughout. — D.D.
8 p.m. Friday. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. Sold out. 215-309-0150. thefillmorephilly.com
Danielson, the South Jersey indie band led by Daniel Smith, has always been good at confusing people, whether it’s those who want to label them a Christian rock band — which Smith insists they are not — or those who wonder why the group appears in uniforms that make them look like a team of candy stripers. In any case, the visual and theatrical aspects of Danielson’s onstage presentation can’t distract from Smith’s obvious talents as a songwriter and conceptualist. In October, the Clarksboro band — whose last full-length, The Best Of Gloucester County, came out in 2011 — returned with their five-song Snap Outtavit EP. They top a four-act bill in Fishtown on Friday. — D.D.
8 p.m. Friday. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $13. 215-739-9684. johnnybrendas.com
Jason Robert Brown, the Tony Award-winning composer of Broadway’s Parade and The Bridges of Madison County (coming to Philadelphia Theatre Company’s Suzanne Roberts Theatre in February) has long had a second career as a rocking singer-songwriter with a Randy Newman/Springsteen sound. While albums such as 2005’s Wearing Someone Else’s Clothes are detailed character studies with cosmopolitan pop edges, 2018’s How We React and How We Recover is a sophisticated poison pen letter to the horrors of the current political climate. “A Song About Your Gun” an emotional but reasoned response to the mass shootings at Sandy Hook, Pulse Nightclub, and more. As if he needed more pop cred, Brown has cowritten several songs for Ariana Grande, who performed in one of his theater productions (13) in her child-actor past. Miss this rare solo show at your peril. — A.D. Amorosi
7 p.m. Saturday. Philadelphia Theatre Company, 480 S. Broad St. $40. myptc.philadelphiatheatrecompany.org
After putting out four albums of haunted, often-cryptic psych-folk, Amen Dunes — the project of 38-year-old Damon McMahon — went wide-screen on last year’s acclaimed Freedom, adding pulsing electronics and crisp electric guitars to searching, insistent songs. The new sense of confidence and clarity didn’t diminish the eerie quality that suffuses McMahon’s work: his slippery voice, tinged with vibrato, is still central, but songs like the driving “Blue Rose,” the bouncy “Calling Paul the Suffering,” and the nostalgic “Believe” are surprisingly extroverted. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m. Wednesday. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. $16. 215-232-2100. utphilly.com
Philly Drag Wars sets out to crown the city’s next drag superstar in a judged competition — likened to RuPaul’s Drag Race meets The Voice — that will stretch over six months. Dozens of Philly-area drag queens are booked to sing, dance, and vie for the title at this kickoff event. — T.A.L.
8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday. Voyeur Nightclub, 1221 St. James St. Free. 215-735-5772. voyeurnightclub.com