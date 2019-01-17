Have Monday off? Instead of binge-watching Tidying up with Marie Kondo or running errands, sign up to volunteer. Options are numerous: Make sandwiches, brunch, or soup; clean up a park, a block, or a cemetery; or spend some time with arts and crafts for seniors or kids. Girard College also welcomes volunteers for more than 100 on-site projects. Sign up and explore all the opportunities at mlkdayofservice.org. — Jenn Ladd
Various times and locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Monday. mlkdayofservice.org
In advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Museum of the American Revolution pays tribute to one of our nation’s most respected leaders with this spoken-word/musical performance. A group of six musicians and vocalists will incorporate excerpts from King’s speeches and sermons into a showcase of live gospel, jazz, and blues. — Grace Dickinson
3 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St. Free with museum admission. amrevmuseum.org/events
Watch a Khmer dance performance and a kung fu demo, drop into a calligraphy workshop, learn about zodiac, listen to live taiko drumming, and more at the Penn Museum’s family-friendly celebration of the Lunar New Year. Seven full hours of activities are scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening, with a traditional Chinese lion dance parade kicking off at 4 p.m. — G.D.
1 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Penn Museum, 3260 South St. Afternoon activities are free with admission; evening activities (5 to 8 p.m.) are $15, ($10 for members). penn.museum
Master one of the mildest and easiest-to-make cheeses in Cherry Grove Farm’s upcoming from-scratch class. Participants will learn the process of creating curds from fresh milk, how to stretch them into mozzarella, and how to troubleshoot the basic problems that often arise. To conclude on a delicious note, the event ends with a cheese tasting. Guests will go home with recipe ideas and a ball of fresh mozz. — G.D.
1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cherry Grove Farm, 3200 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrence Township, N.J. cherrygrovefarm.com
Tune up your bike knowledge before spring arrives with Ardmore’s Trek Bicycle Store maintenance clinic. Monday marks the first of four classes, in which you’ll learn how to fix a flat, make brake and hub adjustments, install cables, and more. — G.D.
7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Trek Bicycle Store, 47 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore. $150 for a four-class clinic. facebook.com/TrekBicycleArdmore
Indoor gardening and drag — two things you rarely hear in one sentence — merge for one lively and alive workshop experience at L’Etage this Tuesday. Enjoy a smattering of lighthearted interactive drag performances while you learn the basics of tending to an indoor succulent arrangement. A ticket includes supplies for caring for your cactus. — G.D.
6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. $30. burdevents.com/plant
You may start sprinkling cinnamon on your toast or ginger in your tea after attending this upcoming herbs and spices workshop. A Weavers Way nutrition team member will discuss the benefits of culinary herbs and spices, delving into the nutritional and antioxidant qualities of a variety of seasoning staples. — G.D.
7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Weavers Way Co-op Mount Airy, 20 Carpenter Lane. Free with registration. weaversway.coop
Sarah Borges put out one of the stronger under-the-radar albums of 2018 with Love’s Middle Name, the Taunton, Mass. native rocker’s first full-length in five years. The rootsy-but-raucous collection conveys an emotional depth and sense of urgency that’s perhaps related to life events for the singer and guitarist, who has a young son and recently went through a divorce. It also helps that Love’s Middle Name was produced by Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, the former Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Del-Lords guitarist who’s expert at bringing swaggering barroom rock-and-roll to vivid life. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Thursday. Dawson Street Pub, Manayunk. $10. 215-482-5677. dawsonstreetpub.com
It’s the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the November 1993 album that reshaped hip-hop. The late Ol' Dirty Bastard will be there in spirit, and the entire 10-man Wu crew — from the RZA, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah, all the way down to Raekwon and Inspectah Deck — will be on hand, in the flesh, to celebrate in two of what are thus far only four scheduled U.S. shows. — D.D.
8:30 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 25. Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. 7th St. $99. 215-627-1332. bowerypresents.com
With humor, grace, and bedazzled style, Kacey Musgraves has pushed against the conventions of commercial country music, and never more so than on last year’s Grammy-nominated Golden Hour. She juxtaposes pedal steel and banjos with disco beats; she sings of small towns and velvet Elvises but wittily undermines country clichés and conventions. She wants to challenge her audience and surprise new ones: She passed through town last year opening for Harry Styles in a pairing that was less odd than it seemed on the surface, as was her recent appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. Friday, she headlines a sold-out show at the Fillmore, with opener Natalie Prass, who also discovered a love for subtle grooves on last year’s The Future and the Past. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m. Friday. Fillmore Philadelphia, 20 E. Allen St. Sold out. 215-309-0150. thefillmorephilly.com
Settle in for a performance by internationally celebrated trumpet player Terell Stafford, three-time Grammy-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, and the entire Philly Pops Big Band this weekend at Verizon Hall. The program is designed to reflect Philly’s contributions to jazz and features an original jazz overture that explores the sounds of North, South, and West Philadelphia. — G.D.
8 p.m. Friday, also 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St. $35 and up. phillypops.org/jazzed
Danish electro-pop singer and composer Karen Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, a.k.a MØ, is widely known in the States for her glossy hit collaborations with Charli XCX and Major Lazer. In reality, however, her solo work — from the frosty “Final Song,” to the ruminative When I Was Young EP — is denser, deeper, and darker, while never eschewing the melodic qualities of guest-starring smashes. — A.D. Amorosi
8:30 p.m. Friday. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. $28. utphilly.com
Sibling act The Wood Brothers pairs bass player Chris Wood — who made his name with forward-thinking jazz-funk trio Medeski, Martin & Wood — with bro Oliver Wood, a guitarist-singer who cut his teeth with bluesman Tinley Ellis. The sons of a molecular biologist and a poet round out their band with percussionist and drummer Jano Rix. Their sixth album, last year’s One Drop Of Truth, works a blues-folk Americana groove with a level of musicianship that outpaces most of their peers. Priscilla Renea opens. — D.D.
8 p.m. Saturday. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. $27. 215-232-2100. utphilly.com
Snap ya fingers, do the step. T-Pain’s ready to see you dance at the 25th annual Hair O’ the Dog party, which goes down Saturday at the Crystal Tea Room. Coheadlining with the two-time Grammy-winning rapper is EDM DJ and producer Party Favor, who has collaborated with everyone from Dillon Francis to Gucci Mane to Sean Kingston. A portion of the open-bar party will benefit Morris Animal Refuge. — G.D.
8 p.m. Saturday. Crystal Tea Room, 100 E. Penn Square. $89 and up. hairothedog.com