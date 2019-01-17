With humor, grace, and bedazzled style, Kacey Musgraves has pushed against the conventions of commercial country music, and never more so than on last year’s Grammy-nominated Golden Hour. She juxtaposes pedal steel and banjos with disco beats; she sings of small towns and velvet Elvises but wittily undermines country clichés and conventions. She wants to challenge her audience and surprise new ones: She passed through town last year opening for Harry Styles in a pairing that was less odd than it seemed on the surface, as was her recent appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. Friday, she headlines a sold-out show at the Fillmore, with opener Natalie Prass, who also discovered a love for subtle grooves on last year’s The Future and the Past. — Steve Klinge