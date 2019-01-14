Floppy ears have played a significant role in scientists' understanding of animals' friendliness toward humans. In an experiment that began in 1959 and that continues today, scientists in Russia have sought to breed tame silver foxes. They selected the gentlest animals to start each new generation, and within 10 cycles, they had pups that were less aggressive and fearful. What’s more, these amiable foxes had new physical characteristics, including curly tails, mottled fur, and, yes, floppy ears. The same traits are seen in many domesticated animals.