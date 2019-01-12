Halfway through the trip, I turned 24. That morning, I sat on a cluster of rocks after three hours of hiking through a forest and gazed at the mountains that surrounded me. It was nearly silent, with just the occasional faraway rumble of an avalanche. In that moment, I felt immensely proud of myself for taking a huge leap out of my comfort zone and for the self-reliance I had demonstrated over the previous few days. I realized to my surprise that I had proved to myself that I really could do anything I wanted to, so long as I showed the same determination I had when tackling this hike.