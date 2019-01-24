Today, visitors can see photos of the gulag where Trotsky’s family was imprisoned, as well as the desk where he finally met his end, his skull bashed in with an ice ax wielded by Stalinist spy Ramón Mercader in August 1940. The bunkerlike house is just as Trotsky left it, offering a similar experience to that of Casa Azul, but without the crowds and at a fraction of the price. Call ahead to make sure an English-speaking guide will be available when you visit.