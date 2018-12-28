The place to be on New Year’s Eve. Korean American songwriter Michelle Zauner, who records as Japanese Breakfast, has had an excellent year and a half since the release of her superb 2017 album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet. The Bryn Mawr grad’s essay “Crying at H Mart,” about eating Asian food in Cheltenham and mourning her late mother, was published in the New Yorker in August. She plays three hometown shows over the holidays.