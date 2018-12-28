The place to be on New Year’s Eve. Korean American songwriter Michelle Zauner, who records as Japanese Breakfast, has had an excellent year and a half since the release of her superb 2017 album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet. The Bryn Mawr grad’s essay “Crying at H Mart,” about eating Asian food in Cheltenham and mourning her late mother, was published in the New Yorker in August. She plays three hometown shows over the holidays.
8 p.m. with additional show on Monday. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave. Sold out. 215-739-9684. johnnybrendas.com
The Emmy Award-winning host of Last Week Tonight is visiting Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve. You may not ring in 2019 with cocktails and glitter, but you’ll definitely do it with laughs. Get tickets now; his other three sets at the Met are sold out.
10 p.m., the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St. $69 to $99. 800-745-3000. themetphilly.com
New Year’s Day in Philly is not complete without the revelers from South Second Street.
9 a.m. along South Broad Street. Free. phillymummers.com
Start 2019 right with laughs as the city’s best comedians take the stage for a packed lineup.
8 p.m. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., $10 to $15. 215-606-6555. punchlinephilly.com
Birding is better in winter, when many trees are bare. Explore the Woodlands on a 45-minute bird walk with the estate’s resident birding expert. Afterward, make bird-theme crafts by firelight. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight.
4-6 p.m., the Woodlands, 4000 Woodland Ave. Free. 215-386-2181. woodlandsphila.org
As part of Philly Loves Bowie Week, which runs Jan. 4-13, Old City’s Ruckus Gallery presents a weeklong display of local art inspired by the pop artist. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase.
6-10 p.m. Friday through Jan. 13, Ruckus Gallery, 27 N. Second St., free. 267-457-5544. ruckusgallery.com
Choose your sleeping spot carefully: This is your chance to spend the night with the T. rex in the Dinosaur Hall, or with the tiger and the panda in the Asian Hall, or perhaps with the giant animatronic bugs — including bumblebees, monarch butterflies, and hissing cockroaches — that have taken over the Academy of Natural Sciences' special exhibit space. Explore the museum’s permanent displays and enjoy plenty of hands-on activities before bedtime.
6:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. $65 for nonmembers, $60 for members. 215-299-1000. ansp.org