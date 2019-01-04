To observe one of world’s most widely celebrated holy days, the local Mexican Consulate and the Mexican Cultural Center of Philadelphia host a celebration of Dia de los Reyes at the Kimmel Center. Watch a reenactment of the three wise men’s visit, and try a piece of the largest rosca de reyes — an eggy, ring-shape bread with candied fruits, nuts, and spices — made in Philly to date.
5 p.m. Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., free, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org
If you’re in the mood for Muppets and synth-pop, stop by the Troc to catch Jim Henson and David Bowie’s 1986 cult classic, screened as part of Philly Loves Bowie Week. Admission is $3 and goes toward a snack or a drink. You can get $3 Pabst Blue Ribbons, $5 citywide specials, plus popcorn and White Castle burgers.
8 p.m., Trocadero Balcony, 1003 Arch St., $3, 215-922-6888, thetroc.com
See the emotional, triumphant musical, chronicling the folk singer-songwriter’s creative collaboration and marital struggles with her first husband, lyricist Gerry Goffin, with whom she co-wrote several hits, including the Chiffons' “One Fine Day,” Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and King’s own "Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”
7:30 p.m., with additional shows through Jan. 20, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $20 to $129, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
The Parkway Central Library hosts a free, curator-led tour of its exhibit, which includes the entire 31-issue run of the Du Bois-edited magazine The Horizon, as well as a first edition of Douglass’ 1855 autobiography, My Bondage and My Freedom.
5 p.m., First-Floor Gallery West, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., free, 215-686-5322, freelibrary.org
Considered one of the best reporters of our time, the Watergate journalist and author of last September’s Fear: Trump in the White House visits the Kimmel Center Thursday evening to talk all things Washington. WHYY’s Marty Moss-Coane moderates.
7:30 p.m. Merriam Theater, 300 S. Broad St., $39 to $69, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org
If you’re kicking off your year with home improvements, stop by this annual event to check out special guests from HGTV, a succulents bar, and workshops on chalk art, DIY room sprays, candle holders, and more.
Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with a second weekend from Jan. 18 to 20, Convention Center, 12th and Arch Streets, $13 for adults at the door, $10 for adults online, $3 for children ages 6 to 12, free for children 5 and under, 610-940-1677, phillyhomeshow.com
Named after a tool used to spin wool, this medieval holiday marked the first day after the 12 days of Christmas when women would resume their household chores (namely, nonstop spinning). The Philadelphia Guild of Handweavers celebrates the day by demonstrating spinning and weaving with several media (flax, cotton, wool) on a variety of looms. Fiber artist Judy Donovan will also give a short talk on the history of spinning.
1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Cope House at Awbury Arboretum, 1 Awbury Rd., free, 215-849-2855, awbury.org