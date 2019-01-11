Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, with three-course meals for $20 (lunch) and $35 (dinner) at 120-plus restaurants, including such newcomers as Giuseppe & Sons and Lou Bird’s. Reservations are recommended.
Jan. 13-25 at various locations. centercityphila.org
Tufts University professor Moon Duchin leads a discussion on the hotly debated topic (nationally and in state). She’ll talk about her role in the 2018 Pennsylvania redistricting process and how theoretical geometry comes into play.
6 to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., free for members, $10 for non-members, 215-448-1200, fi.edu
The Harlem rapper, who spent part of his childhood in Harrisburg, is performing at the Liacouras Center on Tuesday. His third album, Testing, released in May, received praise for being more personal and experimental. It’s full of features from fellow hip-hop heavyweights, like Frank Ocean and Playboi Carti.
8 p.m., Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St., $36 to $129, 215-204-2400, ticketmaster.com
The Free Library hosts a reading with the author of Sing, Unburied, Sing, this year’s One Book selection. The novel tells the powerful story of a mixed-race family’s fraught reunion in Mississippi. WURD radio CEO Sara Lomax-Reese moderates a discussion, followed by a book signing.
7:30 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., free, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
Philadelphia playwright Kash Goins brings his provocative play about a deadlocked jury struggling over what counts as justifiable homicide, back to the Arden Theatre.
7 p.m., with additional performances through March 3, Arden Theatre Co., 40 N. Second St., sold out, 215-522-1122, ardentheatre.org
The country darling — fresh off the success of her fourth album, Golden Hour — brings her buoyant blend of pop and country to the Fillmore, where you can expect to hear hits like “High Horse” and “Slow Burn.”
8 p.m., Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., sold out but resale tickets available for $118, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com
Take a break from the dreary weather at Longwood Gardens, which opens this year’s orchid event with nearly 5,000 blooming plants displayed on walls, in giant vases, and even dangling from the ceiling.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 24, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, $23 for adults, $20 for seniors, $13 for students ages 5 to 18 or with valid student ID, free for ages 4 and under, 610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org