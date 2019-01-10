I’ll always wait after I give my talk. I go to the side, shake people’s hands, and I ask if they want to talk about any specific questions. I had this one lady, she came up, and had this blueprint. She said, ‘I really need you to help me with this.’ I asked her to wait until I was done with everyone else, and then went down and sat with her. I gave her a couple of really good pointers, but after about 15 minutes, I said, ‘I’m so sorry, but you’re going to have to pay me for this. I’m basically designing your yard for you. If you want a consultation, I’m $100 an hour.’