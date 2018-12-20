The world would truly be less rich without Philly’s Joey DeFrancesco. Born into the legacy of a father and grandfather who furthered the idea of what the sound (and soul) of jazz organ could be, DeFrancesco made his mark first in his teens, by gigging with Miles Davis and producing groovy early solo albums such as 1989’s All of Me. He has been busy reinventing jazz organ form ever since then, with recent solo albums such as 2017’s Project Freedom. This year, the organist teamed up with legendary Irish vocalist-composer Van Morrison on audacious albums such as The Prophet Speaks and You’re Driving Me Crazy, the latter of which finds DeFrancesco’s name billed next to Van the Man’s. DeFrancesco never fails to impress, and his Home for the Holidays showcase (taken from his jazz Christmas album of the same name) should be as warm as it is innovative. — A.D. Amorosi