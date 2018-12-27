You can call him the godfather of Americana, even if he predates that genre term by decades. It was in the 1960s, in fact — after he gave a young John Lennon some harmonica lessons — that Delbert McClinton began to perfect his indelible blend of R & B, honky-tonk, and rock-and-roll. The hard-to-categorize sound might have limited his commercial prospects, but it has stood the test of time. And at 78, the Texas native is as good a performer and as sharp a writer as ever — just check out his latest album, 2017’s edgily titled Prick of the Litter. In other words, he’s still making us an offer we can’t refuse. — Nick Cristiano