If you’re looking to gather around a table and share in a feast this Christmas, no cleanup required, don’t worry: An array of restaurants across the region will be open and ready to serve.
Philadelphia’s Chinatown, of course, has the highest concentration of spots to grab a bite to eat. Wander through the neighborhood, and it won’t be hard to find hand-drawn noodles, sizzling Sichuan sautés, dumplings, and other delicious eats to fill your holiday.
If you’re looking to chow down elsewhere, however, the following options exist, too, offering fare ranging from Italian to Indian to French and beyond. Most suggest booking a reservation in advance.
Enjoy a three-course meal at Bank and Bourbon, which is offering a prix fixe menu for $65 per person with an optional $35 wine pairing. Diners will get to choose from entrée items including salmon with braised cabbage, beets, hazelnuts, and horseradish vinaigrette and country ham served alongside black truffle whipped potatoes, haricot verts, and bourbon-glazed carrots. Dessert options include chocolate espresso custard parfait and an eggnog cranberry tart.
5 to 10 p.m., 1200 Market St., 215-231-7300, bankandbourbon.com
Give yourself the treat of a ($105 per person!) meal at Lacroix, where a feast of sophisticated food awaits. The all-day-brunch lineup includes a raw bar, a selection of canapés topped by items like scallop ceviche and foie gras, a hand-carved meat and fish station, and a charcuterie and cheese area.
11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, 215-790-2533, lacroixrestaurant.com
Dumpling samplers, Peking duck with Chinese bao, dark meat chicken with sweet potatoes, braised pork shoulder, and whole striped bass served Sichuan style are among the Christmas Day specials at Center City’s Jane G’s. The Rittenhouse spot, specializing in Szechuan Chinese food, will also offer its regular menu items à la carte.
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1930 Chestnut St., 215-563-8800, janegsrestaurant.com
Chow down on soup dumplings, scallion pancakes, Peking duck, and other Cantonese and Shanghai delights at West Philly’s Dim Sum House this Christmas. The spot’s full menu will be offered, along with a few holiday specials added to the lineup.
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 3939 Chestnut St., 215-921-5377, dimsum.house
If a burger sounds better than fancier fare on Christmas Day, head to CO-OP, the restaurant at University City hotel The Study. The menu is set to include a $16 grass-fed beef burger, along with other comfort food options like steak frites and crab pasta, any of which can be paired with a pint of local beer.
3 to 9 p.m., 20 S. 33rd St., 215-398-1874, coopphilly.com
Harissa-charred octopus, Alaskan King crab legs, Wagyu short rib, and butter poached lobster with potato gnocchi are among the items that stick out on Urban Farmer’s à la carte menu crafted for Christmas Day. Book a reservation before 9 p.m. to enjoy a dinner on the Parkway.
4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 215-963-2788, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com
Fancy a juicy steak on Christmas Day? Prime rib is the featured item at Del Frisco’s, where an à la carte menu of other cuts, a Wagyu tasting, and various signature entrées and sides will be offered, too.
3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1428 Chestnut St, 215-246-0533, delfriscos.com
Inspired by A Christmas Story when Ralphie and his family end up at a Chinese restaurant after a mishap with their home-cooked meal, Red Owl Tavern’s holiday menu brings Chinese-American dishes to the table. Find an à la carte menu lined with items like shrimp dumplings, duck confit steam buns, General Tso’s chicken, and whole Peking duck. After dinner, guests are invited to take a photo with the movie’s iconic leg lamp.
5 to 8 p.m., 433 Chestnut St. 215-923-2267, redowltavern.com
Make the Christmas meal a Morrocan one at Ardmore’s Marokko, which is serving up a three-course menu for $39 per person. Start things off with your choice of spiced grilled zucchini or vegetarian bastilla, a pastry filled with sautéed veggies and caramelized tomato confit, and then choose from an array of entrées including tajine featuring either lamb, chicken, or sweet potatoes and other vegetables. Baklava tops the dessert list.
4 to 10 p.m., 54 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore. 610-658-6246, tastemarokko.com
Han Dynasty serves up dish after dish of Sichuan eats every year on Dec. 25. Enjoy an à la carte menu brimming with items like spicy cucumbers, dan dan noodles, and stir-fry dishes full of meats and veggies.
Hours may vary by location. Locations in Old City, Royersford, Manayunk, University City, Cherry Hill, and Exton. handynasty.net
For $60, guests at Square 1682 can sit down to a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring items like charred heirloom carrots, roasted duck breast, and red curry and roots vegetables. For dessert, two enticing options await, Dutch apple pie and blood orange cheesecake. A limited à la carte menu will also be available.
2:30 to 7:45 p.m., 121 S. 17th St. 215-563-5008, square1682.com
Toast the holidays with a bottle of wine and plate of pasta. The BYOB will remain open with its regular Italian menu to be paired with several holiday specials.
Noon to 11 p.m., 1701 Spruce St. 215-875-9990, lafontanadellacitta.com
A longtime Christmas Day option, The Plough & the Stars has festive atmosphere with a towering tree and warming fireplace. Irish eats like ham and smoked salmon are available on an à la carte menu.
Noon to 8:15 p.m., 123 Chestnut St. 215-733-0300, facebook.com/ploughandthestars
Buffalo mozzarella, calamari, penne alla vodka, shrimp scampi, and chicken parmigiana are among the many classic Italian items that await at Amici. The Cherry Hill restaurant also offers a wide array of veal dishes on its daily menu, being offered on Christmas Day.
Noon to 9 p.m., 306 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill. 856-354-1500, amicinj.com
Fill up on all-you-can-eat Indian food for lunch or settle in for a dinner of tandoori specialities, biryani, and other flavorful fare at Indian Garden. The Yardley restaurant will open with regular hours.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch), 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (dinner), 676 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley. 215-369-7016, indiangardenyardley.com
If sushi is your think, Collingswood’s Osaka has you covered on Christmas Day. The restaurant also offers an array of hibachi options and other menu items for those at the table who might not enjoy yellowtail sashimi, spicy tuna tartar, or other raw delicacies.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 720 Haddon Ave., Collingswood. 856-858-1888, osaka720.com
Enjoy a five-course meal, including your choice of lamb shank, Guinness beef stew, and salmon with Spanish rice, for $75 per person at Bridgetown Mill House. A children’s menu will also be available.
1 to 10 p.m., 760 Langhorne Newtown Rd., Langhorne. 215-752-8996, bridgetownmillhouse.com
Pineville Tavern is serving up Christmas dinner buffet-style ($39 for adults, $15 for children). Find a meat carving station with roasted turkey, baked ham, and a rib roast, alongside holiday sides and sweets, like sausage stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, and pumpkin and pecan pie.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1098 Durham Road, Pineville. 215-598-3890, pinevilletavern.com
A Christmas Day buffet ($46 for adults, $25 for children) is in store at Washington Crossing Inn, where a carving station, raw bar with blue point oysters, and a wide area entrée and side options will be available. Until 4 p.m., brunch-time eats like eggs Benedict and Belgian waffles will be available, too.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1295 General Washington Memorial Blvd., Washington Crossing. 215-493-3634, washingtoncrossinginn.com