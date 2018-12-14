Make the Christmas meal a Morrocan one at Ardmore’s Marokko, which is serving up a three-course menu for $39 per person. Start things off with your choice of spiced grilled zucchini or vegetarian bastilla, a pastry filled with sautéed veggies and caramelized tomato confit, and then choose from an array of entrées including tajine featuring either lamb, chicken, or sweet potatoes and other vegetables. Baklava tops the dessert list.