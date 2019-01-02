Making far-off commitments is sometimes a struggle, but last-minute planning comes with its own drawback: All the good stuff might be gone.
Less than a week into 2019, several windows of opportunity have already closed. The TLA sold out shows for queer-pop up-and-comer King Princess and for EDM DJ/multi-instrumentalist Gryffin. Same goes for poet-turned-rapper Noname at Union Transfer and country duo Brothers Osborne at the Fillmore. Not one, but two David Bowie-themed performances by Philly drag-queen favorite Martha Graham Cracker went like hot cakes at L’Etage.
A pasta-making class at Amis? Gone. The Office trivia night is booked solid at Round Guys Brewing’s subterranean space in Lansdale. And at East Passyunk’s Yoga Hive Philly, there’s no room left to do yoga with baby alpacas, baby goats, or baby pigs. (A few tickets to March 16’s pig yoga still remain.)
In the spirit of planning ahead, here are six January events you should put on the calendar while you still can.
After their first Philly show since 2011 sold out in two days, the Staten Island rappers — who recently had a New York City intersection named in their honor — added a second set, on Thursday, Jan. 24.
8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. 7th St. $100 and up. bowerypresents.com/shows/franklin-music-hall
The Franklin Institute taps into our insatiable thirst for Game of Thrones with their latest edition of Science After Hours. With medieval-inspired presentations on dragons, poison, blood and disaster-free weddings, the GoT theme dovetails with the museum’s Vikings exhibit, which will be open (as will a cash bar). The West Philadelphia Orchestra also provides a Balkan-music backdrop for the event.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St. $25. tickets.fi.edu
Fitler Square’s rare-book/rowhouse museum, the Rosenbach, relocates to Art in the Age for this month’s edition of Bibliococktails, its literature-and-libations series. January’s event celebrates the 200th birthday of Walt Whitman, who spent his twilight years in Camden, crossing the river frequently to give lectures or visit friends. Enjoy two cocktails crafted in honor of the poet, as well as light refreshments, Whitman-themed trivia and a discussion of his work.
6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. Art in the Age, 116 N. 3rd St. $25. rosenbach.org/events
Fishtown’s Evil Genius brewery observes National Cheese Day with four cheeses and four 5-ounce pours of colorfully named small-batch beers, presented by brewer Matt Lally.
5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St. $25 and $40. 215-425-6820. evilgeniusbeer.com
Chester native and Philly-area educator Christopher Rogers facilitates this discussion of the relationships between education, arts and gentrification, including the practice of “artwashing,” a term for the practice of capitalizing on artists to raise real estate values. While the initial session at the Paul Robeson House filled up, a second discussion will be held later the same day. Spots are first come, first served, at West Philly’s Blackwell Library.
3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library, 125 S. 52nd St. Free. 215-685-7433. freelibrary.org
Often called the Walt Disney of Japan, 77-year-old Hayao Miyazaki has founded an animation studio, produced 14 manga works, written 23 films, and directed 22 films, including Japan’s top-grossing movie, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away. Never-Ending Man follows the prolific artist in retirement, as he ventures into the unknown territory of CGI animation. Japanophiles have two chance to catch this 70-minute documentary, but take note: The Jan. 11 show is near-sold out.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 11 and Friday, Jan. 18. PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St. $12. 267-519-9651. philamoca.org