Imagine this: Herman’s Hermits making national headlines in 1965 when more than 10,000 frenzied fans jammed the entrance of Atlantic City’s Steel Pier trying to get closer to the group’s then-teenaged, toothy vocalist, Peter Noone (aka “Herman”). More than 50 years later, the so-called “Noonatics” are still out in force whenever Noone — now 71 — takes the stage. A child actor from Manchester, England, who became a pop sensation at 15, Noone has had quite a career, appearing everywhere from the London stage to VH1 to SiriusXM’s 60s on 6 station, where he currently hosts the show Something Good. Noone and his modern-day Hermits — who average 100 gigs a year — treat audiences to an energetic rundown of their biggest hits, including “A Kind of Hush,” “I’m Henry VII, I Am,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” along with some well-chosen covers by contemporaries including the Beatles and the Yardbirds. — Nicole Pensiero