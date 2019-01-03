This year, Philadelphia’s annual, mayoral-endorsed celebration of all things David Bowie has ballooned to 10 days of events, with cover concerts, art exhibits, film screenings, trivia, cabaret, karaoke, and more. Created by Doobies owner Patti Brett (who stood outside Philly’s Sigma Sound Studios in 1974 while Bowie recorded Young Americans there) with fellow Sigma Kids, Philly Loves Bowie Week fetes the life, music, fashion, and feeling of the pop legend, who passed away in 2016. Hear 25 of Bowie’s greatest hits at Union Transfer’s Night of Stardust, eat Bowie-themed baked goods courtesy of Federal Donuts, and drink a Blackstar Saison at Doobies. As a bonus, a portion of this week’s proceeds go to the Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. — A.D. Amorosi
Friday, Jan. 4, through Sunday, Jan. 13, at various venues across the region. For times, locations and prices, see phillylovesbowie.wordpress.com
Don your finest glam-rock attire, tease your hair, and break out the eye shadow for the Bowie Masquerade Ball. Along with great tunes, there will be snacks, a glitter bar, and a Labyrinth-inspired costume contest. — Thea Applebaum Licht
10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday. Ruba Club, 416 Green St. $10 and up. rubaclub.org
What’s Bowie’s real name? Which one of his eyes was permanently dilated? Can you name all of his alter egos beyond Ziggy Stardust? If the answers to these come easy, head to Doobies for Bowie Quizzo night. Owner/Sigma Kid Patti Brett will put your knowledge to the test, and Blackstar Saison — a Starman-inspired brew from Lansdale’s Round Guys Brewing Company — will be flowing. — Grace Dickinson
9 p.m. Sunday, Doobies, 2201 Lombard St. Free. facebook.com/doobiesbar
A baby-faced Jennifer Connelly races the clock to retrieve her baby brother from David Bowie’s goblin king in this 1986 cult classic, featuring an underworld populated by Jim Henson-crafted goblin/puppets. — Jenn Ladd
8 p.m., Monday. The Trocadero Balcony, 1003 Arch St. $3. thetroc.com/event
Belt out your favorite Starman song at Johnny Brenda’s this Monday. Sing Your Life Karaoke’s Bowie song catalog includes a deep list of the pop artist’s tracks, as well as music from Bowie collaborators (think Brian Eno and Lou Reed) and songs about Bowie (Flight of the Conchords' “Bowie’s in Space”). Those who want a guaranteed turn on the mic should arrive early — the event is free but expected to fill up. Sign-ups will flow on a first-come, first-served basis. — G.D.
8 p.m. Monday. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave. Free. facebook.com/singyourlifekaraoke
Burlesque and Bowie go together seamlessly. Lady Baphomae and MasoKiss, Peachy Keen, Monty Caldo, and more are ready to put on their red shoes and dance the blues at the Ruba Club. — G.D.
8 p.m. Thursday. Ruba Club. 416 Green St. $10 and up. rubaclub.org
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Watergate journalist, who published Fear: Trump in the White House last September, heads to the Merriam Theater for an onstage chat moderated by WHYY’s Marty Moss-Coane. The D.C. insider and veteran investigative reporter will share details of how he pulled back the curtain on Washington and its political leaders time and again. — G.D.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Merriam Theater, 250 S Broad St. $29 and up. kimmelcenter.org
Families are welcome to set up camp next to lions, tigers, or dinosaurs at a sleepover at the Academy of Natural Sciences. This month’s edition of Night in the Museum extends to the Xtreme Bugs exhibit, featuring nearly 20 massive moving insect installations. Check out the gigantic Madagascar hissing cockroach, learn about bugs that glow in the dark, and explore the Academy’s butterfly garden during an overnight adventure to remember. — G.D.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. $65. ansp.org/programs-and-events/events
Even after it closed its doors to inmates in the early 1970s, the Eastern State Penitentiary has maintained a collection of historic artifacts from its nearly 150 years as an active prison. Among other sports- and recreation-related paraphernalia, this year’s exhibit — which closes on Sunday — features a photo of Philadelphia baseball great Connie Mack with a former prison warden. — T.A.L.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave. Included with admission. easternstate.org
Sharpen your bird-watching skills and help the Schuylkill Center keep track of Philadelphia’s avian inhabitants by teaming up with other citizen scientists. Novice watchers will be coupled with experts to help maintain a record of bird populations in the park. Snacks and warm beverages will keep the yearly census comfortable and fun. — T.A.L.
8-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagys Mill Rd. Free; registration required. schuylkillcenter.org
Bring the kids to the Art Museum for a deeply discounted trip back to the time of gallant heroes and fair maidens. Renaissance Faire performers and medieval arts and crafts take over the museum’s Arms and Armor gallery. Little ones can decorate shields, hold armor from the collection, be knighted, and more. — T.A.L.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. Pay what you wish. philamuseum.org
Philly illustrator Jameela Wahlgren leads this month’s Drink and Draw, the American Institute of Graphic Art’s series celebrating designers and their work. Wahlgren will lead a character-drawing exercise, after which participants will be invited to construct backstories for the figures they’ve created. The event, which features local beer, is free with online RSVP and includes everything you need to draw, but you’re also welcome to bring your own (booze and art supplies). — G.D.
6-8 p.m. Wednesday. WeWork Northern Liberties, 1010 Hancock St. Free with RSVP. philadelphia.aiga.org/event
Imagine this: Herman’s Hermits making national headlines in 1965 when more than 10,000 frenzied fans jammed the entrance of Atlantic City’s Steel Pier trying to get closer to the group’s then-teenaged, toothy vocalist, Peter Noone (aka “Herman”). More than 50 years later, the so-called “Noonatics” are still out in force whenever Noone — now 71 — takes the stage. A child actor from Manchester, England, who became a pop sensation at 15, Noone has had quite a career, appearing everywhere from the London stage to VH1 to SiriusXM’s 60s on 6 station, where he currently hosts the show Something Good. Noone and his modern-day Hermits — who average 100 gigs a year — treat audiences to an energetic rundown of their biggest hits, including “A Kind of Hush,” “I’m Henry VII, I Am,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” along with some well-chosen covers by contemporaries including the Beatles and the Yardbirds. — Nicole Pensiero
3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Sellersville Theatre, 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville. $59.50 and $75. st94.com
A former opera singer who beat long odds against cancer, Dan May reinvented himself in his 40s as a pop singer-songwriter. That’s a story in itself, but it wouldn’t be half as interesting if he weren’t so good at that new job. Since his first album, in 2006, the Drexel Hill resident has been turning out folk-inflected songs marked by lyrical grace, memorable hooks, and exquisite craftsmanship. With a deep, resonant voice that recalls Gordon Lightfoot and Richard Thompson, May exudes warmth and wisdom, and he balances an ability to dig deep with a light touch. He plays at the Locks at Sona on Saturday with pop-rock-soul singer Sierra Hurtt. — Nick Cristiano
8 p.m. Saturday. The Locks at Sona, 4417 Main St., Manayunk. $18 and $20. thelocksmusic.com
Hometown hero Eric Slick, School of Rock grad turned Dr. Dog drummer, has long maintained a solo career. After stretching his wings with 2017’s solo album debut, the avant-garde Palisades, he set his sights on something more orchestral for his next outing, Bullfighter. The dramatic new EP is a somber, four-song cycle filled with live strings, atmospheric electronics, clattering percussion, and hammered piano — all with Slick’s voice square in the center of the odd pop hurricane. To make his Johnny Brenda’s show all the more thrilling, Slick will share the headline with Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar. — A.D.A.
8 p.m. Sunday. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $15-$20. johnnybrendas.com