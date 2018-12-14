Check out what Philly’s best artisans and crafters have to offer at the Holiday Art Star Pop-Up Market. Vendors include City Planter and Shane Confectionery; plenty of food trucks will be on hand in case you get hungry after your shopping trip.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd., pay as you go, 215-629-3200, cherrystreetpier.com
Catch this classic holiday flick at the Troc on Monday. Tickets cost $3, and if you come dressed as a character from the movie, you get a $3 token to use at the bar, which is serving $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon, $5 citywides, and $7.50 quarts of Yuengling. If you get hungry, there’s plenty of popcorn, soft pretzels, and White Castle burgers.
6:30 to 11 p.m., the Trocadero, 1003 Arch St., $3, only ages 21 and over, 215-922-6888, thetroc.com
The violinist got her start on YouTube and now millions watch videos of her playing violin to choreography. She’s covered popular hits like Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” and competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
8 p.m. the Met, 858 N. Broad St., $39.95 to $99.95, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
Visit Whoville this holiday season with Broadway Philadelphia’s Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The costumes and sets are inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations. The sensory-friendly performance is at 11 a.m. Dec. 22.
7 p.m., with additional performances through Dec. 29, Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., $45 to $105, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
The Philadelphia Orchestra is playing classic Christmas songs like “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful” at Verizon Hall, if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit.
7 p.m. Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St., $36 to $105, 215-893-1900, philorch.org
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing two performances of their show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.
3:30 and 8 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $35 to $85.50, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
Building on a successful run this summer, Figmago, , a participatory, self-guided art experience, is transforming into a winter wonderland for the holidays.
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Dec. 30, Meg Saligman Studio, 829 Bainbridge St., $10 for adults, $8 for students and children, free for children under 3, 607-288-3209, figmago.com