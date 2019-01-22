View this post on Instagram

As soon as i got the news how severe my injury was and that i needed emergency surgery, i decided to grab on to an idea that would give me hope. There were swarming doubts and medical concerns that my arm may never be stable enough to play contact sports again. i was told 6 months minimum before i could even try and return back to soccer. So the idea was to set a goal for myself. a goal to defy odds and expectations and make it on the January camp roster. Shortly after my operation, someone whom i respect very much and is a legend in the game texted me and said “This country needs you.” i dont know if she meant my quality on the pitch, or as an example for young ones to never give up, or to inspire and relate to others who have prosthetic disabilities too... but it didnt matter the reason. i held on to those words as truth and told myself i would never let you all down. So here i am, 4 months later, and heading into January camp. i love you america and i am SO proud to represent you. i will do everything in my power with my teammates to earn it all for us!!! credit to~ all the medical staff, doctors, surgeons, physical therapists, and sports scientists who gave me all their care and energy. THANK YOU ya’ll will never know how grateful i am for you. And thank you to everyone here who encouraged me and pushed me along! it obviously helped :)