The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Philadelphia after a 7½-year absence.
The Wells Fargo Center will host a “UFC Fight Night” on March 30, according to an announcement made Tuesday.
Details on the fight card and how to buy tickets aren’t available yet. One site says the event will be aired on ESPN2.
The last time Philadelphia hosted the mixed martial arts promotion was in July 2011, also at the Wells Fargo. Attendance was 11,583, far below the 17,411 who had attended the first UFC event in Philly in August 2009.
UFC’s next event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Jan. 19.