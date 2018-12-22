While there were some missteps, Temple basically did enough in the majority of its non-league basketball schedule to keep itself in the NCAA tournament conversation.
The Owls improved to 10-2 with Saturday’s 82-64 win over Drexel at the Palesta and now begin their American Athletic Conference schedule Jan. 2 at preseason favorite UCF. From there, 18 of the final 19 games are against AAC opponents, with the one exception being a Jan. 19 home game with Penn.
The two Temple losses have been to a more than solid VCU team and defending national champion Villanova.
“We put some wins together, but our play has been subpar, we really haven’ t played our best basketball yet,” said Shizz Alston, who had a game-high 25 points, his third straight game of 23 or more points.
This was Temple coach Fran Dunphy’s final game with the Owls at the Palestra, and he was given a long standing ovation in the pre-game introduction. Dunphy, who will be replaced by associate head coach Aaron McKie after the season, is in agreement with Alston about wanting to see more from the team.
“I am proud of them for their efforts at this point, we have found a way to win 10 of our first 12 games but we need to play better as we move forward," Dunphy said.
The Owls took their biggest first half lead when Nate Pierre-Louis hit a running 32-foot three-pointer at the buzzer, extending the lead at intermission to 41-30.
Drexel (6-7) wouldn’t go away for the longest time. Guard Troy Harper, who had a team-high 18 points, scored on a driving layup to cut Temple’s lead to 60-54 with 8 minutes and 34 seconds left.
Temple then assumed control for good, going on a 7-0 run that began on an Alston corner three pointer and included close-range baskets from Alani Moore and Ernest Aflakpui.
The Dragons, who appear improved from last year’s 13-20 team, had trouble containing 6-4 sophomore Nate Pierre-Louis.
In four of the previous five games, Pierre-Louis, had scored under double figures, but he was more aggressive and had 14 points of his season-high 22 point by halftime. In addition, he was guarding Drexel freshman point guard Camren Wynter, a player who has opened some eyes.
If Pierre-Louis is guarding somebody, that it a true sign of respect since he is the Owls' top defender. Wynter finished with 12 points but seven turnovers. Alani Moore also spent time guarding Wynter.
“I think he (Pierre-Louis) is a critical part of their success moving forward and he certainly had a big game and the three at the end of the half was a huge momentum play for them that we didn’t execute on our end,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said.
Also in the first half, Temple 6-foot-8 junior Quinton Rose became the 54th player in school history to score 1,000 points. Rose finished with 14 points and now has 1,011. Center Ernest Aflakpui added 10 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double this season and fourth of his career.