There are a couple things to like about the new sportsbook that opened up on Tuesday at the Harrah’s casino in Chester.
It’s adjacent to a pretty nice bar which has a big screen TV large enough to pull any caveman out of his man cave.
It’s a Caesars' property, so they accept players' cards which goes toward comps and other free stuff. Mom always said you can never have too many Crock-Pots or coffee makers,
What it doesn’t have are kiosks, which limits betting options and most in-game wagering. Kiosks are a few months away. But for a traditional bettor, especially those who live in Delaware County and would rather not fight I-95 to go to SugarHouse or Delaware Park, it’s a good option.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Jim Perry, a Ridley Park resident who placed the first bet. “I started calling to see if they were open in November.”
The sportsbook will operate from 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday for a test period mandated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pending approval, it will open at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday and close at midnight seven days a week.
Perry and his wife, Pam, are huge NASCAR fans. He put 30 bucks on the Daytona 500 -- 10 bucks each on Brad Keselowski (7-1), Joey Logano (8-1) and Ryan Blaney (12-1).
“They’re Penske guys. I like the Penske cars,” he said. “They’re good on the plate tracks. I like them.”
We’ll have to take his word for it, which isn’t too big of a leap. He said he had Joey Logano to win last year’s championship and was wearing a baseball cap with “Keselowski” emblazoned on it.
He also made a small play on the Rams to beat New England in the Super Bowl.
“I hate the Patriots,” he said. “Who doesn’t?”
Harrah’s had the Patriots at -2.5 for the Super Bowl, but SugarHouse and Parx were at -2 as of late Tuesday afternoon. The money lines were -140/+120 at Harrah’s, -134/+110 at SugarHouse and Parx.
Translation: If you want the Patriots, SugarHouse and Parx is the play. If you want the Rams, head to Chester.