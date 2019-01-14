The home teams have opened as slight favorites for next week’s conference championship games.
New Orleans is a 3.5-point favorite against the Rams. The Saints' money line started at -182, while L.A. was +150.
In the AFC, Kansas City is laying 3 to the Patriots. The Chiefs were -159 money line, New England was +130, according to Parx. SugarHouse has similar numbers. The over/under for each opened at 57.5.
The Saints-Rams will open Sunday’s doubleheader at 3 p.m. with the Chiefs-Pats following at 6:40 p.m.
New Orleans (+175) opened favored among the final four teams to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City was +275, the Rams and Patriots started +350 via SugarHouse and Parx. There was enough wagering that those lines were fluctuating soon after they were posted.
Super Bowl 53 is Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta.