Doug Buchan stood out in goal again for the Wings on Saturday. Although Buchan didn’t start in Saturday’s loss or last week’s loss in Toronto, he has stopped the bleeding when the team desperately needs a momentum shift. After the Swarm netted their sixth goal in the second quarter, Day inserted Buchan into the lineup, and he allowed the Wings to get back within striking distance, 9-5, at halftime. Buchan had a save percentage of 81, showing consistency after last week’s 82 percent against Toronto.