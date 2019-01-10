Crowley, who had been holding out and thus has not played in an NLL game this season, hopes he can build on last season’s 51 goals. He has scouted both the Swarm and his current Wings teammates in preparation for Friday’s practice and Saturday’s game. Over these last few weeks, he has tried to simulate an indoor lacrosse game in anticipation of joining a team soon, but he acknowledges it has been nearly impossible to emulate the speed of the game.