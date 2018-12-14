The previous Wings won six championships. Marechek and Bergey don’t think that would be possible without the fans. And that was especially true when they played the Toronto Rock in the 2001 championship game. The Rock had knocked the Wings out of the postseason the previous two years and were on the verge of winning their third straight championship. But the Wings went into the Air Canada Centre (now called Scotiabank Arena) and won their fifth championship in 10 years. Marechek and Bergey called it the highlight of their careers as Wings players.